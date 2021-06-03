BCH receives re-accreditation, expands sleep lab

Rush said that most patients start with an at-home sleep study. He said they sleep wearing a finger probe that monitors heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and two belts, one that goes underneath the armpits and across the lower chest, and another that goes across the abdomen, both connected to a device that monitors the effort to breathe in those areas.

“Some people are belly breathers, and some people are chest breathers,” Rush explained. “And you wear a nasal cannula, and that’s sensing flow, like is there actual flow of air moving in and out of the nose. So that ties in with that effort, because you can have effort but with reduced flow, and that’s called hypopnea, just inefficient breathing. You might not even be snoring, you’re just not taking proper sized or speed of that gas flow.”

He said patients bring the devices back the next morning to be studied for things like if a person is snoring, if they have inefficient breathing, have periods where they stop breathing or if there is a lack of effort to breathe, called apnea.