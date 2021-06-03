BCH receives re-accreditation, expands sleep lab

Beatrice Community Hospital has recently received re-accreditation to continue studying and providing healthcare solutions for patients regarding arguably one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives: their sleep.
Joe Rush, the director of cardiopulmonary, which oversees the hospital’s sleep lab, said he’s astounded with the level of poor sleep health locally. He said the hospital gets referrals from Beatrice and Gage County, and even in areas of Kansas.
Rush noted that sleep affects almost every area of a person’s health.
“I listened to one sleep physician on a podcast recently that was talking about this vicious cycle with weight gain and the inability to lose weight,” Rush said. “Of course, when you gain weight, you increase your risk factors of sleep apnea. Putting on weight in your chest, neck and abdomen makes it harder to breathe. Additionally, when you have disruptive breathing and poor sleep health, that releases stress hormones like cortisol into the body, which makes it hard to lose weight. So you’ve got to tackle sleeping properly before you can really see gains in weight loss, if you’re going to do that.”
Rush said if someone has poor breathing during sleep, their heart could make up for it and beat at a rate that’s typically seen when a person exercises.
“Of course that leads to heart disease, hypertension, those things, so we see cardiology referrals to sleep,” Rush said. “They’ll want their sleep fixed before they start working on interventions cardiology-wise, so it really all ties together.”
Rush said that most patients start with an at-home sleep study. He said they sleep wearing a finger probe that monitors heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and two belts, one that goes underneath the armpits and across the lower chest, and another that goes across the abdomen, both connected to a device that monitors the effort to breathe in those areas.
“Some people are belly breathers, and some people are chest breathers,” Rush explained. “And you wear a nasal cannula, and that’s sensing flow, like is there actual flow of air moving in and out of the nose. So that ties in with that effort, because you can have effort but with reduced flow, and that’s called hypopnea, just inefficient breathing. You might not even be snoring, you’re just not taking proper sized or speed of that gas flow.”
He said patients bring the devices back the next morning to be studied for things like if a person is snoring, if they have inefficient breathing, have periods where they stop breathing or if there is a lack of effort to breathe, called apnea.
“So all of that information gets scored and sent to our pulmonologists, our medical director Dr. Sean Barry, a pulmonologist certified in sleep medicine. He makes his interpretation of that data, and that’s what I get back to call the patient,” Rush said. “Usually 10 days, tops, is the whole turnaround time. Often, it’s much sooner. Could be two or three days.”
Rush said at-home sleep studies can usually determine if a patient has sleep apnea, and if they do, they can be given a continuous positive airway pressure therapy known as a CPAP machine, which increases the air pressure in one’s airway so that it doesn't collapse when breathing. He said if the study shows the patients have moderate to severe sleep apnea, low blood oxygen levels or a heart arrhythmia, their physician could be interested in them doing an in-lab sleep study.
“We also have respiratory therapists here 24/7, so if you have a home sleep test that you’re wondering if it’s going like instructed, you’ve got our number…We wish patients would call more often,” Rush said. “One patient didn’t see what they thought they should be seeing, based on instructions. Sure enough, they weren’t. They called, and our respiratory therapist was able to talk them through the directions, and it was a successful study. So you won’t get a service line, you’ll get a respiratory therapist. I think that’s a great service to have, that you won’t find in a ton of places.”
During an in-lab study, Rush said technologists will monitor brain wave activity, heart rate and rhythm, if there’s limb movement, jaw grinding or anything else that might affect proper sleep, as well as how quickly the patient falls asleep, and how long they’re in the stages of deep sleep. He said patients could also be put on a CPAP, and that technologists will monitor what pressures are most effective for them
“Usually at 8p.m., and then 9:30p.m. are the check-in times that the technologists can get people set-up,” Rush said. “Most people are out of here in the 6a.m. hour, as long as they meet the total length of study goals and work through that protocol properly. You can shower here, you can go home or you can go straight to work from here. It’s pretty convenient.”
Similarly to the at-home study, Rush said afterwards, the results are sent to a pulmonologist and him, which is then discussed with the patient, and sent to their primary care physician or the physician who made the referral for the sleep study.
BCH currently has two sleep rooms, which have a Sleep Number bed and a private bathroom and shower attached.
Rush said the only complaint on one comment survey was that the patient wasn’t able to take home the pillow they used during their study.
“So that was nice to hear, that we have good, comfortable facilities here,” Rush said.
Rush said the sleep technicians also often receive positive scores from patients’ surveys, for both in-lab and at-home sleep tests.
“The only complaint has ever come in a joking way,” Rush said. “Another patient was like ‘the tech couldn’t tell me what I was dreaming about, and I was really interested in that dream, and disappointed that I couldn’t hear what I was dreaming about.’”
Rush said that due to the number of referrals for sleep studies, BCH was falling behind on scheduling. So recently, the hospital increased their technologists’ availability for in-lab studies, and got an additional machine for at-home studies.
“Before, it was every other week for three nights, and now it’s every week, three nights a week. We can be in the 40s or greater [a month] for total sleep studies, both home tests and in-labs. That’s a lot of folks. I make a lot of calls, and pretty soon I’ll have talked to this entire community,” Rush joked.
As for results from the studies, Rush said he’s spoken to one patient that now uses a CPAP machine, and no longer has to take diabetes medication.
“That goes back to that stress hormone you’re releasing, and that plays havoc on your pancreas and your blood sugars,” Rush said. “So he’s losing weight, he’s off medications. It’s wonderful. Now, not everybody’s story is as awesome as that, but I do hear those kinds of stories.”
Rush said that re-accrediting the sleep lab at BCH involved being scored on patient rights and responsibilities, patient safety, and the ongoing education for the sleep lab staff.
“So it’s nice to hold those two credentials. Especially for a community access hospital, it’s a very busy sleep lab…Not all sleep labs are certified, but we like to think that that’s a commitment to our patients, that we’ve taken those steps to hold ourselves to those gold standards in the sleep community,” Rush said.
BCH has a self-assessment to help determine if an individual is obtaining adequate sleep, or if they should speak with their primary care provider or a sleep specialist. That assessment and more information can be found at beatricecommunityhospital.com/sleepcenter