BCH recognizes national case management week

Patients at Beatrice Community Hospital and the surrounding clinics all have one thing in common, and it’s something they may not know they have. This week is National Case Management Week, which recognizes the registered nurses and social workers who coordinate resources and provide care for patients, even after they go home.

Heidi Lauenstein, a case manager at BCH, explained that her job is to help people with potential barriers keeping them from an ideal health outcome.

“Case management is helping them get through that, whether it’s providing education, resources and support, or being a listening ear is sometimes all they need,” Lauenstein said. “So just navigating that. Navigating patients through the healthcare system is really what case management is about.”

Kelsey Rengstorf, case manager for Beatrice Family & Internal Medicine Clinic, said she also helps identify the people that are most at risk for complications before those factors even occur, and provides them resources like local food banks and the Salvation Army.