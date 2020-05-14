BCH recognizes national hospital and nurses week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A parade of police officers and first responder vehicles paraded around Beatrice Community Hospital Tuesday evening with lights flashing.

Some had posters that read “We love nurses and BCH employees”, a gesture recognizing National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.

According to the American Hospital Association, National Hospital Week highlights the objective of every healthcare facility: that health comes first. They noted this objective is more important than ever, as hospitals across the world treat individuals with COVID-19.

The American Nurses Association has even named 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, and expanding nurses week to the entire month of May in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications at BCH, said the parade was one of several things this week to recognize and thank hospital employees.

“We’re just honored from a community perspective that we really are all working together to serve the community and keep each other safe and well,” Vicars said.