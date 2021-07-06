BCH surgeon retires after 32 years of service

Butler said the biggest misunderstanding about abdominal surgery is that people don’t realize that the inside of a human body is a lot cleaner than they might imagine.

“They think that when you open the abdomen or operate on some internal organ, that there’s blood and guts and it’s a mess. That’s really not the case,” Butler said. “There is some blood loss, but very rarely do we ever have to transfuse someone because of blood loss.”

Butler also recognized the two nurses he worked with over his career, Barb Siems and Joyce Carpenter, and their work organizing patient information, and communicating back and forth with him and patients about lab results and other pre- and post-surgery information.

“It’s a huge job, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have only two over those 32 years, and they’ve both been terrific…The crew in the operating room has been very loyal,” Butler said. “A couple of them have been there longer than me. The longevity, I think, is an indicator of how well the department is run, how they enjoy the work.”

To celebrate his retirement, Butler said his family has organized a party at their lake house at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. He said his main retirement plans include traveling to visit his three daughters and their families located around the country.