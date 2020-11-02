BCH tightens visitor policy

Beatrice Community Hospital is changing its visitor policy at off-site physician clinics and the hospital starting this week.
Beginning Monday, only patients are allowed to enter off-site clinics, Beatrice Medical Center, Gage County Medical Clinic and Wymore Medical Center, for appointments.
The change is an attempt to reduce COVID-19 exposure and to keep as many staff as healthy as possible.
“We are watching the number of positive COVID cases continue to rise in the community and in the state, and our COVID Unit at the hospital remains busy,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tasha Hesman. “We are taking this next step in an attempt to limit exposures and to keep staff healthy and available to care not only for COVID patients but for all our patients who see our providers and come to our hospital and clinics for a variety of services.”
Waiting rooms are closed, and all off-site physician clinics are asking patients to remain in their vehicles and to call the clinic when they have arrived. The patient will be registered while on the phone, and a nurse will escort the patient into the building and to their exam room.
A press release stated that anyone driving a patient to an appointment is asked to wait in their vehicle.
Patients who are unable to care for themselves and who need a support person or caretaker to come to an appointment with them are asked to call the clinic in advance to make arrangements.
In limited circumstances caretakers may be needed, for example, to attend an appointment with a minor or to assist a patient using a wheelchair.
Caretakers must be healthy to enter and face masks are required.
The Women’s & Children’s Clinic and the Infusion Center, which have their parking lot and entrance on the north end of the hospital, are also telling patients to remain in their vehicles and to call their clinic when they have arrived. The patient will be checked in while on the phone, and a nurse will escort the patient into the clinic and to their exam room.
BCH is also asking that only patients attend appointments at hospital-based clinics located on the Second Floor of the hospital, which includes Specialty Physician Clinics, surgery and orthopedic clinics, and Family & Internal Medicine.
