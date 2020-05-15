BCH town hall meeting set for June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center invites members of Gage County and surrounding communities to “HOLD THE DATE” for its 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment Town Hall Community Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled on June 9, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. either in-person in Beatrice or possibly online via Zoom.

It is important to RSVP for the Community Meeting by going online and registering via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCH_GageCo_NE_CHNA2020_RSVP or by contacting Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or marketing@bchhc.org.

Registration will allow BCH to gauge the number of individuals who would like to participate in this important community event. Due to the current community gathering guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, BCH will continue to be mindful and flexible with this date in the coming weeks, and will confirm the location venue prior to the scheduled Town Hall date.

The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in the 2017 CHNA report and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions. Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson encourages all community residents and leaders to attend the Community Town Hall.