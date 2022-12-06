BCH trains for medical emergency

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center recently conducted a simulated school shooting drill.

Also involved in the drill were Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Police Department, Public Health Solutions, Gage County Emergency Management and Beatrice High School drama students and their parents.

Eric Trusty, Sr. Executive of Clinic Services with BCHHC, said the hospital is required to complete emergency preparedness drills for medicare regulations on an annual basis.

The scenario of the drill was a simulated shooting early in the morning at the school. There were seven total patients in the exercise, held last week.

Tasha Hesman, Chief Nursing Officer with BCHHC, said this scenario was relevant.

“We’re seeing in the media that this is happening more frequently at schools and malls,” she said. “Often it involves children. It’s very public with social media. It also involves a lot of people inundating our system at the hospital.”

Angie Othmer, Director of Emergency Services with BCHHC, said this year was the first time they had involved outside agencies and community partners.

“It was a big help to us,” Othmer said. “We could really spend our time evaluating our strengths and weaknesses. It gave us a better opportunity to evaluate the whole scenario.”

Othmer said the teams at the hospital are wonderful.

“We know there are a few things to work on, but the communication with outside agencies and within the teams at the hospital went well,” she said. “We know we can do a really good job and we did do a really good job.”

Othmer said the Emergency Management personnel from Gage and Jefferson County were able to give them some insight on ways they can improve.

Trusty said it gave the outside agencies a chance to practice also.

“In the past we’ve done some table top drills so this was one more in action,” he said. "I served as the incident commander the day of the drill and we learned we can always improve in our communication. It was really good to have the parents coming in and media requests.”

Lisa Wiegand, Director of Gage County Emergency Management, said everyone involved did a terrific job with the drill.

“This exercise gave departments the opportunity to test capabilities, analyze situational awareness and collaboratively plan together to improve the service each provides,” she said.

She said the drill tested communications, patient care management, patient tracking, security, logistics, reunification, support staffing, facility management, reporting, and media relations.

John Hickman, Chief of Beatrice Police Department, said opportunities to simulate events allows for all emergency services to offer a higher standard of service for the community.

“Locating and fixing issues in a training environment can save lives if and when an actual event occurs," he said.