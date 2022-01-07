BCH welcomes first baby of 2022

The start of the new year brought the delivery of a rainbow baby for one couple at the Beatrice Community Hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

Kinsley Grace Bruna was born Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2:55 a.m. to parents Kent and Colleen Bruna, from Hanover, Kansas.

Colleen said she’s grateful for support from the hospital, but her path to delivery was anything but smooth.

"It was definitely a rocky road," Colleen said. "We came in on Tuesday to get induced, and didn't have her until Thursday. It was definitely a different experience than I was hoping, but I'm just glad we're healthy and fine."

As the hours dragged on with no real progress, Colleen ended up giving birth via C-section.

Colleen said the couple had struggled with infertility in the past, making Kinsley their rainbow baby, the first they’ve had together.

Colleen and Kent didn’t know the sex of the baby before the birth. Colleen said she thought she was carrying a boy.

“I think the surprise makes it more fun,” Colleen said.

The couple decided on the name Kinsley because it was different from the rest of the names in their sprawling families. Kinsley is the 17th grandchild of Kent’s parents and the 11th grandchild of Colleen’s parents, the couple said.

Kent said he hopes Kinsley comes into her own and embraces the family’s life in Hanover.

“I want her just to be happy and healthy,” he said, “and embrace the craziness of the family.”

Colleen and Kent said they’re happy Kinsley got to be the first of the year at BCH.

“I suppose there’s no better way to start the new year,” Kent said.

To celebrate the first baby of the year, BCH gave Colleen and Kent a basket full of baby necessities, from blankets to diapers and toys.

