BCH welcomes first baby of the New Year

Beatrice Community Hospital’s labor and delivery unit started the new year with a surprise.

Gianna Ruby Perez was born on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 12:48 p.m. to parents Joann Carrillo and Jose Perez.

Carrillo said she was 37 weeks pregnant and had an induction scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13. She said she was not at all expecting to have the hospital’s first baby of the year.

Carrillo said this is her sixth child, and that overall, the delivery went well and Gianna was born 7 pounds and 15 ounces. She said there is no significant meaning behind her name, that she just liked the name Gianna while Perez liked Ruby.

“We fought over which one was going to be first,” Carrillo laughed, “so I guess I won.”

To celebrate the first baby of the year, BCH gave Gianna a basket full of hats, socks and other baby necessities.

“The hospital took really good care of us,” Carrillo said. “They were really, really, really, really nice.”

Carrillo said she has no specific hopes for baby Gianna, other than she continues to grow up healthy.

