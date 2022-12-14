"Be A Santa to a Senior" gifts will be delivered next week

Home Instead Senior Care is in the seventh year of participating in the “Be a Santa for a Senior” program in the area.

Lindsey Clabaugh said they begin contacting local business in August of every year.

“We have a lot of local sponsors that participate,” she said. “This year we were able to get out our trees and a lot of people in the community have taken bulbs off the tree and purchased a specific gift.”

She said every year there is a theme gift. Last year everyone received a blanket and this year the theme gift is towels.

Leah Thomsen, Recruiting and Engagement Coordinator, said they had over 150 large bath towels donated.

“It’s really a community outreach program. We were blown away by the donations we received,” she said.

The gifts are given to elderly people who might have a financial need or are unable to leave their homes for different reasons. Clabaugh said some of the recipients are Home Instead clients, but they also take nominations and reach out to churches to make connections. The name of the individual receiving the gift is not a requirement.

In addition to the theme gift, recipients might also find non-perishable food items and personal care products like shampoo in their bag.

“It seems like everyone who receives a gift is so appreciative,” Thomsen said.

Clabaugh noted that they had provided 125 gifts last year and have grown their list to 150 this year to date.

Kim Seggerman, Client Care Coordinator, said several individuals and organizations have assisted with this year’s project in addition to staff.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School children had decorated all of the bags. George Nunns, Linda Clabaugh, and Bev Mayfield assisted with the organization of bagging the gifts. The Beatrice High School Key Club helped with packaging.

“It’s so great that we have businesses reaching out to us and asking how they can help. We couldn’t have done this without them,” Clabaugh said. “It’s really touching to see everyone come together.”

Caregivers will begin delivering bags next week, however, people wanting to help with the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program can contact the office at 402-228-2080.

Home Instead provides different levels of in-home care for elderly depending on their needs which allows them to be more independent and live in their own home longer.