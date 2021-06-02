Beatrice 6 judgment could be paid off in next three years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“t was passed with a vote of 44 senators and was later signed by the governor,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “We want to formally say thank you for all the senators’ hard work on this."

Tiemann said during the meeting that it may now be possible to finish paying the judgment within the next three years.

“That effectively will reduce our payments on this judgment by one year,” he said. "The light is at the end of the tunnel. We’re at that four year range, and three years potentially with this. We’re going to keep clicking away and this will be behind us before we know it.”

The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.

They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.