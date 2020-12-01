Beatrice accounting firm purchased by family business from Lincoln

After roughly 34 years of business in Beatrice, certified public accountants business Meyer and Associates is under new ownership and a new name.

Bryant and Associates is a family-owned, second generation CPA firm based in Lincoln since 2001.

The transition was finalized in November, and besides the name change, business is running as usual. The previous owner, CPA Barbara Johnsen, has decided to work under the new ownership, along with the rest of the business’ employees.

Johnsen said she is a Beatrice native, and decided to start her practice in 1986 by purchasing another firm, Keyes Tax and Bookkeeping. She said the business grew to working with small businesses and individuals in southeast Nebraska and across the country.

Johnsen said she chose Bryant and Associates because she wanted a company with shared values and commitment to clients.