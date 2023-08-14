Beatrice Aesthetics recently opened an office in Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Although the service has been available for four years, the newly devoted office space allows Physician Assistant Anne Paulmeyer and Makayla Koch, RN, an opportunity to see more people.

Paulmeyer said there are a number of services that are available.

• Botox Injections for treatment of wrinkles around the eyes and/or the forehead, with no downtime.

• Dermal Fillers for treatment of fine lines and wrinkles.

• Dysport Injections for treatment of wrinkles around the eyes and on the forehead, with no downtime.

• Laser Hair Reduction for treatment of unwanted hair for men and women.

• Laser Skin Treatment for sun and age spots.

• Laser Vein Therapy for treatment of spider veins, redness of legs, facial and body veins, and vascular lesions.

• Latisse for treatment to grow eyelashes.

• Professional Peels to improve skin texture and tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines or reduce age spots.

• SkinMedica Skin Care products.

“We offer skin care products especially for people who have had treatments and want to continue the care at home,” she said. “None of the treatments are covered under insurance and we want to offer a full med-spa experience.”

“It’s so exciting to see people’s confidence improve in a short time,” she said. “For me specifically, it’s about making my routine less work. Because of the treatments or products that I use, it has simplified my life.”

Koch said she has always had a passion for skin care, in general.

“I’ve never had great skin and have used medical-grade products,” she said. “Being able to help people feel more confident in their skin. That could mean hair reduction or filler. I think it’s a win-win.”

Koch has trained for about six months with laser treatments specifically.

“Having this available in the community and in the hospital are beneficial to our patients,” Paulmeyer said. “This is a controlled, medical environment.”

Patients have the option of scheduling a consultation online at Aesthetics Beatrice NE - Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center.