Beatrice after school program granted another five years

Even after the day-ending bell sounds in Stoddard Elementary School, a room on its east side buzzes with activity.

A student and supervisor run a Husker-themed pillowcase through a sewing machine. Four students begin playing cornhole, lobbing bean bags and light taunts back and forth.

Stoddard is one of three sites—joined by Paddock Lane and Lincoln—for the Beatrice Learning After School Time, which served 172 students this year.

A recent federal grant through the 21st Century Community Learning Center fort $169,750 means the Beatrice Educational Foundation program will continue for another five years.

“We wouldn’t be able to run in after school program with the grant,” said Doris Martin, Beatrice Educational Foundation executive director.

The program, which BPS contracts the Educational Foundation for, started with grant funding in 2017. It’s grown since then from 92 students to 172 students.

“I think the growth of the program speaks for itself,” Martin said. “Numbers have increased at each site every year... It provides a really great service for the community.”

That service comes in the form of supervision and educational opportunity, Stoddard Site Supervisor Diane Summers said.

“We provide them will lessons in all sorts of things,” said Summers, who also works as a para educator at Stoddard. “We get to open their eyes to opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Summers said students in BLAST learn about sewing, recycling, coding and robotics, among other things. They get to test their green thumbs, too.

“We have a community garden out front,” Summers said. “This is our second year. We got that planted on Monday… All the produce goes to the community.”

Local master gardeners help maintain the plants over the summer. In the fall, students harvest the produce.

“Last fall, we made salsas, and we tried some other vegetables in the garden they maybe hadn’t tried before,” Summers said. “That was really fun.”

Students chose fabric and sewed pillowcases for pillows donated by First Presbyterian Church.

“There’s really an emphasis on hands-on activities,” Martin said.

BLAST partners with several community organizations, like 4-H and the Beatrice Police Department, to make the program more fun and educational.

The program runs from the end of the school day until 6 p.m., easing the worry of working parents who would need to seek supervision elsewhere without BLAST. BLAST is no cost to students who qualify for free and reduced lunches. For non-qualifying students, the program costs about $10 a day, Summers said.

Summers, who is retiring, said she’d often be at the school for long hours every day.

“I’d get there at 7:45 and wouldn’t leave until after 6 p.m. most days,” she said.

But Summers said she never questioned the program’s worth.

“You can see its value in the kids,” she said. “It teaches them a lot. It gives them a lot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0