Beatrice ambassador passes away

An ambassador for Beatrice with a lengthy history of supporting the community has passed away.

Allen Owen Grell passed away on Friday. He was 82 years old.

Grell had an active career in local government, serving on the City Planning and Zoning Commission for six years. He was Ward 2 Councilman for three terms from 1972-1982. He was elected Mayor of the City of Beatrice from 1982-1986.

He served as a member of the Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors and represented District 4 for 12 years. He served on the NACO Board of Directors and the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission. He was also instrumental in the renaming of Highway 77 from Beatrice to Lincoln as the “Homestead Highway.”

Grell also co-founded Habitat for Humanity of Gage County and was the first Chairman. He always served as construction manager. He also received an AKSARBEN Good Neighbor Award for his voluntary efforts during the May 8, 1966 Beatrice/Gage County tornado.

Grell worked for Keep Nebraska Beautiful for 18 years. He worked in the Materials Exchange Program. He was responsible for developing the Nebraska Used Oil Collection program, with sites in 67 Nebraska counties. He also guided several cities to establish local Household Hazardous Waste Centers. His most notable accomplishment was his development of the Nebraska School Chemical Cleanout Campaign for which he was awarded the EPA, Region 7, 2008 Children’s Environmental Health Champion’s Outstanding Leadership Award.

Grell had distinguished careers in the military, civil service and local government. He was hired on May 30, 1964 to serve as Military Technician for the Nebraska Army National Guard. He served full time as Administrative Officer for the 2nd Battalion 134th Infantry Regiment. He was appointed to Training Officer for the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1985 and then promoted in 1988 to Plans, Operations and Training Officer.

He held numerous notable leadership positions including Commander Troop Command. He planned the 134th Infantry Regiments participation in France for the 50th Anniversary Ceremony of D Day World War II. Allen received numerous military citations and awards including Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and Nebraska Meritorious Service Medal.

He also was awarded the Nebraska Civil Service Meritorious Service Medal.

Allen was a member of the Beatrice Sertoma Club, American Legion, United States Association of National Guard and the Nebraska National Guard Historical Society.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the First Christian Church, with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page.