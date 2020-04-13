Beatrice American Legion hosts drive-through egg hunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In lieu of their annual Easter egg hunt, on Saturday the Beatrice American Legion family filled roughly 2,000 eggs into 275 bags for the community to participate in a drive-through hunt.

The bags also contained an Easter activity book and crayons for children aged zero through nine to use while social distancing due to COVID-19.

Families were instructed to drive through the parking lot and around the east side of the Veterans Club, located at 701 Dorsey St., where Easter Bunnies handed out treats.

Roughly 500 eggs were donated by First State Bank in Beatrice.

