Beatrice applying for nearly $1 million in economic development funds

The city of Beatrice is applying for just shy of $1 million in funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to improve homes and businesses in town.
Beatrice is applying for $547,000 in community development block grant funds for a housing rehab program that would impact owner occupied homes, and another $445,000 to eliminate slum and blight conditions downtown, similar to the facade improvement program launched in 2016.
Tom Bliss, executive director of Southeast Nebraska Development District, attended Monday’s council meeting to discuss the programs.
He said the housing rehab program would be offered to residents who meet certain income levels and apply.
“This would be for owner occupied homes within the city of Beatrice,” Bliss said. “100% of this project is paid for with CBDG funds. It benefits low to moderate income families...The city will be talking about a plan for minimizing displacement and assisting any persons actually displaced. If you chose to help a family and the house is beyond repair, you might choose to relocate that family. Does that happen? Not very often, but it can happen.”
In Beatrice’s case, the income threshold is $40,150 for a family of one, on a sliding scale ranging to $57,350 for a family of four.
Projects do not require matching funds, and are typically limited to $25,000 total. HVAC, roofing and other projects are examples of work that can be done with the funds, and anyone interested can apply through the city.
“One of the key piece to making your city’s application more competitive is to get pre-applications,” Bliss said. “One of the ways in which the Nebraska Department of Economic Development gauges your community’s interest is the number of pre-applications that are submitted with the application.”
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer estimated there are as many as 50 pre-applications already submitted to the city.
“If I’m estimating the pre-applications that we have in this file there’s 40-50 at this point,” he said. “Pre-applications are available on our website. Anybody can pick them up. They’re simply one sheet of paper and it’s nothing binding so if you do fill it out and change your mind at a later date, no problems.”
If awarded in full, $450,000 of the funds would be available for actual housing rehab and construction. $50,000 would be for program management, $27,000 for lead paint and hazard testing and $20,000 for administration costs.
The other CBDG funds applied for could be used for downtown facade improvements, code violations, ADA compliance and other improvements.
Of the requested $445,000, $35,000 would be used for program administration and $10,000 for construction management. At least $100,000 in matching funds would be provided by building owners.
“We’ll require a match of usually about 25%,” Tempelmeyer said. “That can change, but at minimum about 25%. That will be the property owner’s responsibility to put it into this project.
Michael Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice, said when the program was last approved in 2016 nearly 20 projects were completed. And while a 25% match is required, many building owners go beyond that requirement.
While it gave out about $350,000 worth of grants, the actual investment spent was close to $5 million that year on downtown improvements,” he said. “You definitely see way more than a 25% match, which is exciting to see. We’re definitely thankful for that.”
The city currently has around 20 pre-applications.