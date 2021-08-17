Beatrice applying for nearly $1 million in economic development funds

The city of Beatrice is applying for just shy of $1 million in funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to improve homes and businesses in town.

Beatrice is applying for $547,000 in community development block grant funds for a housing rehab program that would impact owner occupied homes, and another $445,000 to eliminate slum and blight conditions downtown, similar to the facade improvement program launched in 2016.

Tom Bliss, executive director of Southeast Nebraska Development District, attended Monday’s council meeting to discuss the programs.

He said the housing rehab program would be offered to residents who meet certain income levels and apply.

“This would be for owner occupied homes within the city of Beatrice,” Bliss said. “100% of this project is paid for with CBDG funds. It benefits low to moderate income families...The city will be talking about a plan for minimizing displacement and assisting any persons actually displaced. If you chose to help a family and the house is beyond repair, you might choose to relocate that family. Does that happen? Not very often, but it can happen.”

In Beatrice’s case, the income threshold is $40,150 for a family of one, on a sliding scale ranging to $57,350 for a family of four.