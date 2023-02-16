Members of the Beatrice Art Guild will be displaying art at Betos Restaurant in Beatrice.

Owner Roberto Montejo is a member of the Beatrice Art Guild and has been updating and painting new murals in the restaurant at 123 South 23rd Street in Beatrice. He invited Beatrice Art Guild members to breakfast on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the new breakfast menu, the displays and discuss art.

BAG member Deborah Monfelt said Montejo also invited artists to paint on the murals.

“We were asked to paint, but we didn’t want to disturb his work,” she said. “We did enjoy breakfast.”

The BAG art on display in the restaurant is for sale.

Betos Restaurant offers breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in addition to their regular menu available until 9 p.m. each day of the week.