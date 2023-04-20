The Beatrice Public Library is currently hosting the Association of Nebraska Arts Clubs traveling art exhibit.

The display will be open to the public until May 8.

The association is a unique type of group with no other states having this type of organization. Established in 1965, the group is comprised of art guilds throughout Nebraska with about 35 clubs and 500 individual members.

Each year the club hosts a traveling show of approximately 25 pieces of different mediums that were chosen from the summer conference the prior year.

The Beatrice Art Guild will be having their judged show on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza Building at the intersection of sixth and Court.

Member Erna Beach says that there is a formula that determines how many of the winning pieces from local shows are taken to the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs conference in June.

Wendy Bonge will be the judge for the Beatrice Art Guild Spring Art Show. She will also be doing a workshop on colored pencils for members of the Art Guild on Saturday.

The spring show will include pieces from approximately 15 members of the guild of all different types of work but is open to any artist that would like to be available. The art would need to have been completed in the prior two years.

Beach plans to bring wood carvings.

Member Teresa Burt plans to bring pieces she has done in oils and acrylics.

“I have pieces all over the living room and trying to decide what to bring,” she said.

The Art Guild members are encouraging people to come to the show to view the art this weekend.

“It’s amazing the quality of artwork that is here in Beatrice,” Beach said.

Bonge will choose approximately 10 pieces that will go to the summer ANAC conference in Columbus.

Beach noted that the summer conference also includes several workshops by professional artists.

“It gives an artist a chance to try a new medium,” she said. “For example, I plan to go to the workshop on plasma cutting. I know I can’t afford a plasma cutter, but I can go and learn the fundamentals.”

The Art Guild also plans to do two workshops during the summer in Beatrice as a result of a grant they received from the Hevelone Foundation. The dates have not been scheduled, but information is available on the Facebook page. Interested people can also call Erna Beach at 402-228-2711 for more information on the Beatrice Art Guild.