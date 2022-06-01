Beatrice athletes compete in 2022 Special Olympic Games

Three Beatrice athletes and their coach will journey to Orlando to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics.

Track and Field runners Gregory and Tiffany Campion, their father and coach Bill Campion and basketball player Tyler Reiman leave Saturday and are ready to compete against chosen athletes from across the nation.

There are about 55 athletes involved with the Beatrice chapter of the Special Olympics, and the three athletes were chosen to compete nationally. In Nebraska, about 42 people will represent the state. Gregory and Tiffany have never left Nebraska to compete. Tyler participated in the flag football event at the 2018 Special Olympics.

On Sunday, the four met to take pictures and practice at the Beatrice middle school track. Bill and Toni Reiman, mother of Tyler and head of advertising for Beatrice Special Olympics, said they are excited to see the kids push themselves and support one another.

“I'm looking forward to actually seeing the kids succeed and see their smiling faces,” Bill said.

Gregory, Tiffany and Tyler, who are all in their mid-20s, have been involved with the Special Olympics since they first found out they had learning disabilities as children.

The three athletes agreed they have found solace through sports. Tiffany herself struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome and obesity, but because of her focus with track and jumping she is able to take her mind off of her learning disabilities and medical challenges.

“When PCOS has obesity in it, I can lose weight but I gain it right back, so it makes me upset a little bit,” Tiffany said. “I just recently found I found out I may not be able to have kids.”

Last weekend, Tiffany won a Nebraska hall of fame award because of her support of athletes in the Special Olympics. She said she loves to let everyone know they are capable of everything they do.

“I had won it because of how dedicated I am to the athletes and how dedicated I am to the Special Olympics,” Tiffany said. “I tell them how much I'm proud of them and I am happy for them.”

Through the Special Olympics, the two families became very close. Toni said she will call Bill and they will end up on the phone for hours discussing sports and how to best support the athletes.

“Bill and I play on a coed softball team together,” Toni said. “I mean, we interact not just through the Special Olympics, but that's probably like the glue that connected us all.”

Many of the athletes who are involved with the Special Olympics participate in multiple sports or switch around. Toni said they have grown from only offering bowling and basketball, to now offering track & field, swimming, bochi, flag football, basketball and bowling.

When chosen to go to the Special Olympics, Toni said, it can be difficult getting athletes to the games because of finances. She and Bill work to get funding for athletes who are chosen and so advertising is a big part of getting them to Orlando.

“We try not to make it so people can participate because they can’t afford it,” Toni said “So that means the fundraising is definitely what keeps us going.”

She explained that the Special Olympics are a grounding opportunity for the kids who join. The Beatrice program is for ages 8 and up, and any ability.

Bill said the program works with people to make sure they can have fun and challenge themselves.

“I tell them one yard is as good as a mile and that puts a smile on their face,” Bill said, “One inch is as long as a mile for them. We have kids that jump, have done the running long jump and they start out with a standing long jump and eventually they're progressing to the running.

“We're out there looking after them and watching them grow and watching them do things and succeed in the sport.”

Tyler, Gregory and Tiffany will compete in the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games on June 7, 8 and 12.

