Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice celebrated earning the 2022 President’s Award on Tuesday.

Human Resources and Marketing Director Abigayle Zoellner-Rivera said only the top 8% of dealers in the whole nation that receive the award.

“There are about 3,500 dealerships and only 200 earn the award,” she said. “While a few other dealers have been awarded the President’s Award in Nebraska for Ford, we are the only one that received it for both Ford and Lincoln in the state for two years in a row.”

Owner Jason Zoellner it’s a very prestigious award.

“It’s very humbling to receive the award,” he said. “It’s kind of a big deal.”

To be eligible for the award the dealership needs to have a market share, trainings for all levels and excellent customer satisfaction surveys.

“We have a great team,” he said. “Beatrice is full of good people.”

The dealership employees 50 employees in Beatrice with a $2 million payroll each year. The store does approximately $35 million in sales each year adding to the sales tax revenue of the community.

“We try to give back at each function in Beatrice,” he said. “We’re a family owned and run business. We believe in being a part of the community and giving back. It’s just something we do.”

Jason and Teresa Zoellner purchased the dealership in the midst of the pandemic in May 2020.

“We didn’t have parts, cars or technicians," he said. "It was a huge predicament, but it all worked out.”

Zoellner said the dealership is expanding into the electric vehicles in the next five years.

“We’ll always have the gas powered vehicles," he said. "We’re just adding another option.”

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce did a ribbon cutting for the event. Several Ford representatives were also present to celebrate.