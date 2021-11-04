Beatrice awarded $435,000 downtown grant

The City of Beatrice has been selected to receive a $435,500 Community Development Block Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The awarded funds will be used to create a Beatrice Downtown Revitalization Improvement Program.

The City announced its application for the grant in July. To strengthen the city’s application, interested downtown business owners were to submit a pre-application by Sept. 1. The City received 57 pre-applications, totaling nearly $5 million in requested funding. The next step will be to select the best use of the grant funds.

The city will assemble a Downtown Revitalization Committee to review applications and make project recommendations to the City Council for final approval. The city will contact applicants whose projects are selected.

The program requires selected applicants to make a minimum match of 25% of money received. Funds will be given to selected applicants as a forgivable loan. The improvements made must stay in place for at least five years, after which time the loan is forgiven. All project work must be complete and invoices submitted before April 25, 2024.

The purpose of the Beatrice Downtown Revitalization Program is to improve downtown buildings by restoring, renovating, replacing, or reconstruction upper-level residential or commercial units, code compliance repairs, facades, structural repairs/alterations, sidewalks, and exterior building repairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0