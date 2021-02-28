Beatrice Bakery Company carries on tradition of tasty treats

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rick Meyer, President, said Grandma’s Fruitcake continues to be the catalyst for the company’s success.

“Since I came to this position two years ago, we have grown approximately 30%," Meyer said. "We’ve been on some national media outlets and now they’re starting to rerun those and people are catching on to our other specialty desserts and liqueur cakes.

“We ship from coast-to-coast and internationally. Our product is in Dillard’s, Macy’s, QVC and a ton of grocery stores throughout the country."

Meyer grew up in Tilden, Neb. and after working in the corporate world for several years came to the Beatrice Bakery Company.

“All of our products are handmade by a small group of very dedicated employees,” said Meyer. “They understand that they are a part of the team and their behavior affects the company. My door is always open to anyone here. As we continue to grow, we are hoping to offer more jobs at a competitive salary here in Beatrice."

Meyer added he hopes to find new ways to support communities in the area.