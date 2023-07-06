Beatrice Public Schools BLAST students attended day camp on Wednesday and Thursday at Camp Jefferson.

Students met at Paddock Lane Elementary and were bussed to and from the camp both days.

BLAST Program Director Kim Harder said 42 students attended the camp and had a variety of experiences.

“Students were able to go canoeing, do pottery, play camp games and STEM experiments on Wednesday,” she said. “On Thursday they were able to practice archery skills and spend some time with horses. They went swimming both days. It was the highlight of the experience.”

BPS Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the Beatrice Educational Foundation continues to provide great experiences for Beatrice students.

“The foundation provided the afternoon sessions of the Best Possible Summer experience during the month of June as well as the BLAST day camp at Camp Jefferson for the two days in July,” she said. “BEF works with the UNL Extension to provide students with unique opportunities to continue to explore and create. Without this partnership and support, our students in Beatrice would not have access to these wonderful opportunities."

Beatrice Educational Foundation Director Doris Martin believes it is an example of a wonderful community partnership.

“We feel this camp provides a unique experience for the BLAST students and allows them the opportunity to experience the fun of going to camp,” she said. “It was such a good experience last year that we decided to do it again. It would not be possible without the help of Gage County Extension.”

Gage County Extension Educator Jacie Milius said the camp started last year as a result of a grant.

“It was a Beyond the School Bells organization grant that allowed the opportunity to do this camp,” she said. “It is a lot of fun and we have a great partnership.”