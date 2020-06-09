Beatrice Board of Education talks about technology's role during pandemic

Technology played an increased role in education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beatrice Public Schools officials are looking into how they can continue to use computers in and out of the classroom.
Assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen presented a technology report to the Board of Education during Monday’s regular board meeting, where she said that equity for all students is a primary goal.
“When you walk through our doors we want to give you the same access as everyone else has,” she said. “However, we know that sometimes access doesn’t always mean equity because I’ve gotten to know the programs that we’re using. If I don’t know how to use the programs that we’re using, that creates a problem. If my parents don’t know how to use the program we’re using, that creates a problem.”
Nielsen said that Kindergarten and first graders will all receive Chromebook tablets this school year that are easier for children that age to use than traditional computers. Second through 12th grade students will each have access to a Chromebook laptop computer.
Nielsen added the equipment will be made available to students for the entire school year.
“We know there are some students who checked one out quarter four because they don’t have access at home,” she said. “We are going to make sure that they have that device starting day one and they will not not check it back in... until the end of the year. They will have access to that device so that when we are doing those assignments and maybe take something home and do it, they have that device at home.”
The district has the ability to use Google and Seesaw programs to teach students remotely, and Nielsen said they showed their usefulness when the school year was dismissed early as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
“One of the things that fourth quarter allowed for our teachers to do was to really start seeing the benefits of Seesaw,” she said. “We’ve had it before, but we’ve never taken it to the level that we took it in the fourth quarter. Teachers could assign activities, the students could record themselves as they were doing activities, they could send things back, they could create things. There was a lot more there than our teachers had ever explored before this. The pandemic was an awful thing, but it did also push our teachers to that limit, which is kind of cool.”
Seesaw is a remote learning app used in kindergarten through fifth grades, while Google Classroom is used in third through 12th grades.
District officials hope to continue using Seesaw in the classroom at least once a week to keep teachers acclimated with the program.
Nielsen said it’s still unknown how the coming school year will look and what the lasting impact of COVID-19 will be. And while technology can’t replace the in-person experience BPS provides, it’s a good resource to have available.
“We still want you to be a part of that experience, too,” she said. “School has a social aspect. We don’t want you to miss that. I know that it is not the same and never replace being in person but we want to make sure they receive the same instruction and stay up with their classmates.”
