Beatrice BPW reviews Clean City Event, municipal services

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met on Wednesday to discuss the Clean City Event and the 2021 municipal services review.

Jason Moore, Beatrice street and landfill superintendent, reported on the Clean City 2021 event, which took place from October 4 through the 6. The annual event offered a free large item pickup to participants who filled a request.

Moore said total requests declined from the previous year.

“What these numbers also don’t show is the Friday before Clean City, we went down and cleaned the roll-off out of the storage container that was on railroad property," Moore said. "Before Clean City ever started, there were people dropping mattresses on railroad property. They see the storage container that was completely full, they see it laying there and they thought, ‘Hey, it started already,’ and they started dumping. And so, on Friday, we went and we picked all of that up.”

Moore and Mayor Stan Wirth expressed concern with abuses of the system and said they should continue to work through how to address them. Moore said he thought the Clean City event was an overall positive.

“It was a good year,” Moore said. “We didn’t have any accidents, and we didn’t have any injuries.”

Tobias Tempelmeyer, the city administrator, gave the report on the 2021 Beatrice municipal services, which are utility services the BPW provides at buildings and locations in Beatrice at no charge.

Total municipal services increased in cost by $13,270 from 2020, the first increase since 2016.

“The city acquired two buildings during this last year, which impacted our municipal services,” Tempelmeyer said. “One being the fire station as it was being build and the other one being the new garbage building that MARS operates out of.”

Tempelmeyer pointed to other cost-increasing factors, including increased costs from the library and city parks.

It wasn’t all escalating costs, though. A shift to LED lighting has helped save money, Tempelmeyer said.

“We see significant savings of energy cost and energy usage, so that was a good move on the city there,” he said. “We continue to make improvements to our buildings, our facilities, making them energy efficient.”

The next regular BPW meeting will be held in the City Hall conference room on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

