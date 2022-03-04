Beatrice brewery holds weekly trivia night

Even on one of the year’s coldest nights, some 50 people gathered in the dim light of the Stone Hollow Brewing Company.

They sat at tables next to exposed brick, sipping craft cider and beer, tossing quips and conversation back and forth. Stepping inside, with the rolling waves of laughter and steady tide of music, you’d think it was the weekend.

But people didn’t come to wind down from their busy week; they came right in the middle of it: for Stone Hollow’s Wednesday Trivia Night.

Ashley Ebinger, a Beatrice resident, said the crowd was actually pretty small for a Wednesday.

“It’s usually hard to find a seat for trivia night,” Ebinger said.

Ebinger, who has been playing trivia at Stone Hollow since it first started two years ago, gathered with a group of co-workers. Each table functions as a team during the two-hour trivia session, from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Trivia Night is just a fun thing to do in the middle of the week,” Ebinger said. “Sometimes the trivia can be really hard, but it’s fun to think through it with a team.”

Teams write their answers on piece of paper and compete in five categories. Ebinger said Trivia Night can, at times, get rowdy as surging dopamine levels draw competitive spirits out of some, but she said the room is always welcoming and supportive.

“It’s a great way to get to know people,” she said.

Cale Kaiser, a Beatrice High School Spanish teacher and occasional Stone Hollow bar tender, sat at a table across the room from Ebinger’s group. He played music and read off trivia questions, which range in subject from history to profanity.

Kaiser and Bryon Belding, owner of Stone Hollow, worked through ways to bring in people on Wednesday nights.

“It was pretty slow on Wednesdays and Thursdays,” Belding said. “We wanted to find a way to make Wednesday nights more popular.”

So Kaiser started playing around with an idea for a trivia night.

“It’s a way to give people a place to go in the middle of the week,” he said. “It’s changed a little bit over the years, but I kind of got it down to where it’s two hours. We get people in and out and back in time for work the next day.”

Kaiser said trivia drew crowds from day one, but it’s grown since then.

“I think there was a big interest right away,” he said. “And as people saw it, it evolved. I have teams that are regulars that come every week, and I have usually three new teams that come in every week.”

For each category, the winning team gets free 2 ounce tasters of beer. Correct answers convey a certain amount of points to the team. At the end of the night, Kaiser asks a final question, which functions like Final Jeopardy, where teams can bet some or all of their points.

“Whichever team wins the final question, gets a free beer for everyone at their table,” Kaiser said.

Belding said trivia can be fun for everyone, so it’s been a perfect mid-week routine.

“People want to come out and challenge themselves,” he said. “I think it’s just something extra for the town to do… It breaks up the monotony of the week.”

Belding said he’s happy with the community’s response to Trivia Night, and he expects it to be a longstanding tradition in Beatrice.

“It’s just a nice, inviting atmosphere,” he said. “The music is great, and Cale does a really great job of making it fun. So you get your entertainment. You get your drinks. And a lot of times, we even bring food vendors out.”

