Beatrice businesses discuss importance of shopping local this holiday season

From increasing takeout and delivery options, to providing services online, local Beatrice businesses have worked to continue providing services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week and into December, the community has several different opportunities to return the favor while holiday shopping.
Beatrice Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Bruna said they plan to have social media prompts through the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page coinciding with Thankful Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Selfie Sunday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday and What’s For Lunch Wednesday.
Bruna said Chamber members can also call their office to participate in support local punch cards, where participants get a stamp for every $10 spent, and can win prizes after spending $100. She said it’s important to take health and safety precautions due to COVID-19, while also supporting local businesses.
“We do have a mask mandate in Beatrice, so wear your mask, use your hand sanitizer, adhere to the social distance guidelines,” Bruna said, “but still choose to support our local businesses, because they need us now more than ever.”
Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan explained that Small Business Saturday is going to look different this year for each store. He suggested that people call businesses ahead of the event to see what they are offering, noting that some plan to have expanded hours or new services, while others have sales or new product releases.
Sothan said the event is meant to celebrate what local businesses have accomplished in the Beatrice community.
“In a year of COVID, we are up to 180 businesses in our downtown,” Sothan said. “We’ve actually had a net gain of two shops here in our downtown so far this year. We’re at about a 25 net gain of shops in the last three years. So we definitely want to keep that momentum going forward, but we need to do so safely and responsively.”
Trevor Chadwick, the owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit Co. in town, said he plans to get involved with some of the Shop Local events. He said he thinks it’s important to shop local because it helps the community thrive, noting that the money goes towards local taxes and employing people who live in or near town.
“I think it’s a huge, crucial part of keeping a community alive and helping it to grow,” Chadwick said. “Even that little purchase that you make can save a sale or save a business. Just trying to support our friends and our families in our own home town, I feel like is hugely crucial.”
Chadwick said Brown’s is trying to be as accommodating as possible at this time, and that they are willing to drop off or ship items, or open early or late for people who don’t want to shop around other customers.
“I know a bunch of our local businesses would do the same, where they want people to feel comfortable and feel safe,” Chadwick said.
Sothan said ways to support local businesses besides buying an item in person is to shop their online stores, purchase a gift card or order takeout.
“This is one of those years that I think we are kind of challenging ourselves as consumers to get out there and make sure that we’re supporting small businesses,” Sothan said.
More information about Small Business Saturday will be posted on the Main Street Beatrice Facebook page, and mainstreetbeatrice.org/
