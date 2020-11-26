Beatrice businesses discuss importance of shopping local this holiday season

Sothan said the event is meant to celebrate what local businesses have accomplished in the Beatrice community.

“In a year of COVID, we are up to 180 businesses in our downtown,” Sothan said. “We’ve actually had a net gain of two shops here in our downtown so far this year. We’re at about a 25 net gain of shops in the last three years. So we definitely want to keep that momentum going forward, but we need to do so safely and responsively.”

Trevor Chadwick, the owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit Co. in town, said he plans to get involved with some of the Shop Local events. He said he thinks it’s important to shop local because it helps the community thrive, noting that the money goes towards local taxes and employing people who live in or near town.

“I think it’s a huge, crucial part of keeping a community alive and helping it to grow,” Chadwick said. “Even that little purchase that you make can save a sale or save a business. Just trying to support our friends and our families in our own home town, I feel like is hugely crucial.”

Chadwick said Brown’s is trying to be as accommodating as possible at this time, and that they are willing to drop off or ship items, or open early or late for people who don’t want to shop around other customers.