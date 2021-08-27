Beatrice carpet cleaner arrested for theft, drug offenses

A Beatrice carpet cleaner was arrested for drug and theft violations following an investigation dating back to July.
The first reported theft was made to police on July 4, after 40 silver coins and four gold coins were reported missing. Arrest documents state Dale Simmons, 65, had been in the victim’s residence cleaning carpet around the time the coins went missing.
Police later learned that Simmons had sold two gold coins and one silver coin matching the description to Beatrice Gold and Silver. He also sold a matching set of coins at a pawn shop in Lincoln.
Arrest documents state Simmons sold other jewelry items to various shops for a total of $9,800.
Earlier this week two other victims reported rings were missing. Both victims told police Simmons had been in their residences cleaning carpets.
Simmons sold rings to Beatrice Gold and Silver the same day after cleaning both residences for a total of $2,650.
On Thursday, another victim reported that several thousand dollars in cash was missing from their residence. A friend of the victim contacted Simmons, who allegedly admitted to taking it and agreed to pay it back once his house was sold.
A written agreement was reached, and police were able to see the arrangement between the victim and Simmons.
Thursday evening police spotted Simmons driving a vehicle with a passenger inside. The vehicle entered a garage at Sixth and Market streets and was there for around an hour.
Police followed the vehicle into the Industrial Park once it left and officers placed Simmons under arrest for felony theft.
When the woman, identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Wieden, opened her purse to retrieve identification, police spotted a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.
While inventorying the vehicle police found a 9mm handgun in a bag on the passenger side floorboard and a baggie with a white, powdery substance in the front console.
Simmons allegedly told police the gun was his, but he didn’t know anything about the suspected methamphetamine. Wieden later told police the methamphetamine belonged to Simmons and he had given her some while in the garage earlier that night.
Simmons had approximately $1,100 in cash on him during the incident.
Simmons was placed under arrest for a class 2A felony theft offense, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of drug money.
Wieden was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.