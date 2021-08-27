Beatrice carpet cleaner arrested for theft, drug offenses

A Beatrice carpet cleaner was arrested for drug and theft violations following an investigation dating back to July.

The first reported theft was made to police on July 4, after 40 silver coins and four gold coins were reported missing. Arrest documents state Dale Simmons, 65, had been in the victim’s residence cleaning carpet around the time the coins went missing.

Police later learned that Simmons had sold two gold coins and one silver coin matching the description to Beatrice Gold and Silver. He also sold a matching set of coins at a pawn shop in Lincoln.

Arrest documents state Simmons sold other jewelry items to various shops for a total of $9,800.

Earlier this week two other victims reported rings were missing. Both victims told police Simmons had been in their residences cleaning carpets.

Simmons sold rings to Beatrice Gold and Silver the same day after cleaning both residences for a total of $2,650.

On Thursday, another victim reported that several thousand dollars in cash was missing from their residence. A friend of the victim contacted Simmons, who allegedly admitted to taking it and agreed to pay it back once his house was sold.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}