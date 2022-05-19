Beatrice celebrates beginning of Special Olympics with torch run

Under the heat of the unclouded sun, about one hundred community members ran and walked in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run on Wednesday evening.

Beatrice Police Officer Natasha Nesbitt helped organize the event and said she’s glad to be back after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

“We usually do this annually, and it’s held right before the athletes begin their summer games,” Nesbitt said. “Law enforcement has this amazing partnership with the Special Olympics. This event is a way we raise awareness and raise donations for the Special Olympics athletes and their programs.”

A $25 fee was the only thing standing in the way of a new t-shirt and participation in the event. BPD, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Legion Riders helped lead the procession of participants from 19th and Court to 6th and Ella.

Incoming Police Chief John Hickman, who’ll take Chief Bruce Lang’s position in June, made an appearance.

“This is a really great event to have,” Hickman said. “It helps give these athletes the recognition they deserve... They work hard and deserve support. You can see all the smiling faces here today, and it's hard not to enjoy a program like this."

Toni Reiman, head of delegation for Beatrice Special Olympics, said the run helps bring the community together around an important weekend.

“This is one of the events our athletes look forward to,” Reiman said.

Reiman said Beatrice Special Olympics is taking 44 athletes to the Summer Games in Omaha.

“They’re looking forward to competing in track,” she said. “Friday night, they do their field events. Saturday morning, they do their running events.”

The opening ceremonies were on Thursday. During the weekend, the athletes can get into Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo for free.

“The torch run starts it off, and then it’s a whole weekend of having a good time,” Reiman said.

Reiman said three athletes and a coach will participate in the USA Special Olympics in Orlando on June 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0