Beatrice ceremony recognizes Sept. 11 attacks

Brian Daake was on duty with Beatrice Fire and Rescue’s B shift 20 years ago on Sept. 11.
He was cleaning the exercise room of the fire station when news broke that the first tower was hit.
Like many Americans, he didn’t initially realize the magnitude of the events unfolding in New York.
“We saw the tower burning and were transfixed watching that and then we witnessed the second airliner crash into the second tower,” he recalled. “I can still vividly see that in my mind as I did that day. I also remember the shocked looks on our faces. We knew that life would fundamentally never be the same.”
Daake, who is now the Beatrice Fire and Rescue chief, gave the Patriot Day address during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Around 50 people attended the event Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Daake recalled that his daughters were 2 and 4 years old at the time, and the uncertainty he felt for their future.
Now, Daake is asking those who remember Sept. 11 to help teach the younger generation how live changed in 2001.
“For those of us that remember this event, it is our responsibility to share what happened that tragic day so we never forget,” he said. “We need to share the lessons learned that day of courage, honor and willingness to accept and complete the job at hand. While it is a most tragic day in our history, it also showed what true Americanism really is. There were many heroes that day who stepped up and did things that nobody expected people to do.”
Daake recognized those who lost their lives 20 years ago, and said it was especially difficult to know how many firefighters had died.
“I believe for those of us in the fire service, it was especially hard,” he said. “As firefighters, we have a special bond. Whether we know each other or not, it’s a brotherhood that we all share.
“I can only imagine how the people that lost family and friends felt, not knowing if their loved ones survived the attack. It didn’t matter if they were a civilian or a member of public safety, just not knowing. And some of them did not know for a long time what happened to their loved ones.”
Daake closed his speech on an optimistic note, urging those in attendance to look at how far the nation has come in the last 20 years, and remains the greatest country on Earth.
“The 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days of the United States is upon us, it is also time to reflect on the greatest nation in the world, occupied by the greatest people on earth,” he said. “The United States is that shining beacon on top of the hill. For those who occupy the fire houses, the police stations, military bases, schools, grocery stores, village halls, should all remember to be proud of the society we live in and the role that we play in making the United States great.”