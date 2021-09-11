Beatrice ceremony recognizes Sept. 11 attacks

Brian Daake was on duty with Beatrice Fire and Rescue’s B shift 20 years ago on Sept. 11.

He was cleaning the exercise room of the fire station when news broke that the first tower was hit.

Like many Americans, he didn’t initially realize the magnitude of the events unfolding in New York.

“We saw the tower burning and were transfixed watching that and then we witnessed the second airliner crash into the second tower,” he recalled. “I can still vividly see that in my mind as I did that day. I also remember the shocked looks on our faces. We knew that life would fundamentally never be the same.”

Daake, who is now the Beatrice Fire and Rescue chief, gave the Patriot Day address during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Around 50 people attended the event Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Daake recalled that his daughters were 2 and 4 years old at the time, and the uncertainty he felt for their future.

Now, Daake is asking those who remember Sept. 11 to help teach the younger generation how live changed in 2001.