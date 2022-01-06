Beatrice church holds hymn festival

The temperature outside fell to single digits, and the Real Feel neared 0 degrees.

But in Thursday night’s gloomy dark, St. John Lutheran Church started the Epiphany season with a celebration of light.

At 7 p.m., dozens gathered for a hymn festival, led by Jeremy Bankson.

“There is nothing more glorious than a room of people singing and making music together,” Bankson said. “And in these dark days that have been surrounding us with things like Covid and various other things you’ve probably been dealing with, there’s nothing like singing together. It’s something that we can do together that stirs the soul and will certainly bring warmth and light to those among us.”

For several hymns, attendees were encouraged to sing along. Bankson bounced between conducting the St. John choir and galloping his fingers across the keyboard of the church’s organ.

Bankson served as director of music at St. John in the late 1990s. He now works as director of music a Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin, Ohio, and is a published composer and arranger.

The program included nine scripture readings, which punctuated the hymn singing and emphasized themes of light, hope and revelation.

“I think it’s as relevant today as it ever was,” Bankson said. “If we think about the Christmas story and we talk about the people who’ve walked in darkness have seen a great light, well 2,000 years later, we still have some darkness… Tonight’s festival is about taking that story and sharing that light.”

Erin Blake, director of music at St. John, said Epiphany is a season of light. Situated just after the 12 days of Christmas, it’s supposed to mark the revelation of Jesus Christ as God.

“Epiphany is when Jesus is announced as Lord and Savior,” she said. “Our Christian year really starts off with Advent… This is just a super way to start that journey through the remainder of the year. And for people to remember that after Christmas is done, that light of the world has to go out and be spread through all Christians and all humanity, this is a great way to start this season.”

The program came together originally form Blake’s desire to bring Bankson back out for a concert. Blake looked at a list of upcoming events in the area and saw that Bankson would be leading a concert at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln for the New Year. She asked if he could stay in Nebraska for longer to perform at St. John, and he obliged.

During her time in middle school, Blake learned music from Bankson.

“When Jeremy was here in the 90’s, I actually took piano lessons from him,” Blake said. “It’s just kind of awesome to get to work with him as a colleague.”

The choir and musicians—including brass, wood wind and bells—put together the program in one rehearsal with Bankson the night before. Bankson said one of his passions is leading these hymn sings. He recalled a moment at First Plymouth from early in his life that crystallized his love of music.

“It was a hymn festival much like tonight,” he said. “I remember this fanfare that began in a big space kind of like this. And being from a very, very small town, it was like ‘Wow, this is cool.’ But then, the room was full of people. It was probably like 600 or 700 people. When everyone in the room started to sing, I just thought, ‘This must be a glimpse of heaven or something.’”

He said he wanted to bring an experience like that to St. John.

“There’s something about sacred music that takes us beyond the ordinary, our day-to-day routines,” he said. "And there's something really magical when everyone in a room joins together in signing."

