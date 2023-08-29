The City of Beatrice is not anticipating rate increases in the coming years as officials prepare budgets for the next two fiscal years.

The City Council on Monday reviewed budgets for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and held a public hearing.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer led the discussion, which looked at the city’s budgets from 2020-2025.

“You see the increase in revenue in that 2021-22 time period and that time is when you had a lot of COVID money coming into the city and also had insurance postings of about $1.3 million coming into the city,” he said. “That’s why you see an increase in revenue those years. You see that kind of flattening out and see expenses exceeding revenues there in what we’re projecting.”

Tempelmeyer added that expenditures were up this year, but flatten out in the next two years.

“In 2022 you see an increase from 2021,” he said. “You spent about $800,000 in CARES money that year that we got from the federal government and you also had about an additional $250,000 in capital expenditures that you did not have previous years. That’s what caused 2022 to be a little larger. 2023, this year again you see an increase. Those are about $2 million in additional capital expenditures.”

One of the major expenses in the current year’s budget was roof improvements.

The council was presented with some of the larger expenses for each department for the next two years and beyond. One of the larger projects included in the budget is a trail from the city to Homestead National Historical Park west of town.

The budget also highlights a plan to demolish the remaining Dempsters factory and anticipates the city taking ownership of current school buildings when Beatrice Public Schools completes a consolidated elementary school.

“Looking at some capital projects of note, if you look through the budget you’ll notice quite a few capital projects in there,” Tempelmeyer said. “The department heads went out eight years in this budget and really tried to lay things out for us and help with planning moving forward. You see we have money in there for some work at Dempsters, some money in there for some school buildings that should become our property relatively soon, how do we address those. We have a trail project out to the Homestead. We have a grant for that, our share of it you’ll see is about $225,000.”

During the discussion, council member Terry Doyle expressed frustration that the budget does not contain a specific line item for a proposed downtown renovation that would move Highway 136 off of Court Street through the downtown area.

“It just sticks my gut that we can’t do something to further the number one priority the City Council had seven or eight months ago,” he said. “You can do a lot of stuff with excess cash… I think they elected us to try and make the city better and do what we can to grow this place. It seems to me our number one priority should be funded someplace in this budget.”

Road repairs, park improvements and vehicles are all also included in the proposed budget, which will be voted on during the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.