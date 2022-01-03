Beatrice City Council member seeking mayor seat

A current member of the Beatrice City Council announced plans to file this week to run for mayor in the 2022 election.

Bob Morgan, who recently retired in May from Southeast Community College in Beatrice, where he served as Vice President of Program Development and Campus Director, said running for mayor is something he always dreamed of doing.

“It’s always been on the back of my mind and after two terms on the City Council I thought it was time to step up and run for mayor,” he said. “I’ve gained experience and leadership over the past 40 years of my life, and now that I’m retired I can fully commit to that position.”

Morgan currently represents ward 1 on the council, the general southeastern portion of town. His second term is set to expire this year.

Reflecting on his time on the council, Morgan said some of the things he’s most proud of are the new fire station that was recently completed south of downtown and a decision by city leaders to leave Nebraska Public Power District in favor of more affordable energy sources.

“The one thing that rises to the top is the fire station, which was greatly needed and thanks to the public for the support to get that done. It made that block look really good,” he said. “I’m also proud that everybody employed by the city has worked hard and we had the foresight to go out on our own as far as electricity goes, and just the overall progress made as far as trying to enhance the image of Beatrice.”

Prior to his employment with Southeast Community College, Morgan was co-owner of Morgan Men's Wear, a retail establishment in Aurora.

Morgan served six years as a board member of the NGage economic development group.

Morgan said the council has made significant progress to improve the city and he would like to make sure Beatrice continues to be positive and proactive, keeping in mind being fiscally responsible and transparent.

Looking at Beatrice's future over the next four years, a number of challenges Morgan said will need to be addressed include the Dempster property and working with Main Street Beatrice to continue assessing and improving the historic downtown.

Candidate filings will be accepted starting Jan. 5. The deadline to file for incumbents is Feb. 15, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0