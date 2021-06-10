Beatrice Community Band prepares for show

The Beatrice Community Band will be hosting its first concert of the summer on Sunday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center.
Lindsey Bogatz has been the Director since 2014. Bogatz is a Band Director at Elkhorn South during the school year.
“I grew up here and played in the Community Band when I was in high school. It’s nice to come home for this during the summer and spend time with my family. My son gets to spend time with his cousins and it’s just nice to have the connection to Beatrice,” said Bogatz. “Actually, at one point both of my parents, my sister and I all played in the Community Band. For a lot of families, several generations have been a part of the band."
Approximately 25-35 community members of varying ages and experience play in the band.
“I think people join for that sense of community,” said Bogatz. “We like to have kids that are at least high school age because they might not be able to keep up much before that, but we’ve had band members that have children in the school band and want them to keep up their skills during the summer.”
Bogatz said the band does four concerts during the summer with a theme for each concert. “Adventure Awaits” is the theme for the first concert.
“We have always done them at the Chautauqua Tabernacle, but this year we wanted to change it up a little bit. We plan to use the Hevelone Center, but also during Homestead days we will be playing on Friday, June 25th at the West Court Bandstand,” said Bogatz. “They’ve done so many renovations and it’s an anniversary year for them so we wanted to support their efforts, too."
Beatrice has been home to a community band since 1898 when the Beatrice Military Band was organized to support troops in the Spanish American War. In 1916 it was known as the Beatrice Municipal Band and was financially supported by the city. In 1985 the city could no longer sustain the band with tax dollars and the Gage County Historical Society took it over.
The Beatrice Community Band is now its own non-profit organization and is under the umbrella of the Beatrice Area Arts Council.
The Gage County Foundation recently awarded the band funds to purchase new music stands.
“We appreciate the support from the Foundation. We’re a non-profit and take donations at the concerts, but it is dependent on people attending and donating,” said Bogatz. “We’re hoping to do some fundraising with restaurants this year too.”
For more information contact Lindsey Bogatz at 402-239-0588, email her at lindsey.bogatz@gmail.com or visit the Beatrice Community Band Facebook page.