Beatrice Community Band prepares for show

The Beatrice Community Band will be hosting its first concert of the summer on Sunday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center.

Lindsey Bogatz has been the Director since 2014. Bogatz is a Band Director at Elkhorn South during the school year.

“I grew up here and played in the Community Band when I was in high school. It’s nice to come home for this during the summer and spend time with my family. My son gets to spend time with his cousins and it’s just nice to have the connection to Beatrice,” said Bogatz. “Actually, at one point both of my parents, my sister and I all played in the Community Band. For a lot of families, several generations have been a part of the band."

Approximately 25-35 community members of varying ages and experience play in the band.

“I think people join for that sense of community,” said Bogatz. “We like to have kids that are at least high school age because they might not be able to keep up much before that, but we’ve had band members that have children in the school band and want them to keep up their skills during the summer.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bogatz said the band does four concerts during the summer with a theme for each concert. “Adventure Awaits” is the theme for the first concert.