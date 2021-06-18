Beatrice community beats the heat at local water park

With temperatures as high as 104 degrees in Beatrice this week, the sunny summer weather has been an opportune time for community to cool off at the Beatrice Big Blue Water Park, located at 1219 Scott St.

The water park opened late last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a restriction on attendance at the beginning of the season.

Assistant manager Jessica Schmidt said the water park isn’t keeping similar attendance this year, since there are no current COVID restrictions, but that attendance has been good so far.

“From last year with COVID, a lot of our numbers dropped, and I can definitely tell that it’s kind of made up for it this year. We’re having a good season…I think everybody that stayed home last year is coming out this year,” Schmidt said.

The Sunland is predicted to have more sunny temperatures this weekend and next week, with highs ranging from 80-90 degrees, with the exception of Monday, which is predicted to have a high of 74 degrees.

The water park is also preparing to be a part of the Homestead Days celebrations next week, with free family night swim on Friday, June 25, from 5-8p.m.