Beatrice community decorates for Christmas

A quick moving winter storm was working overtime Wednesday to deliver a potential white Christmas.

No matter the weather, area residents have done their part to spread Christmas joy with a variety of outdoor holiday decorations this season.

The CDC has listed decorating houses and admiring others' decorations at a social distance as low-risk holiday activities, as well as spending time with long-distance family members through a video call meal or “ugly” sweater contest, building gingerbread houses, decorating cookies or making other holiday crafts, and donating to a local community service organization.

A number of notable Christmas displays are listed on the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

And for any children worried about Santa traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he personally took a trip to the North Pole and vaccinated Mr. Claus himself.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about."

