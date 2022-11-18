Beatrice Community Food Pantry receives two large donations

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry received two notable donations during the past week.

Exmark and Ashley’s Furniture each contributed to the pantry just before the holidays.

Exmark employees delivered 52 frozen turkeys to the pantry on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Berry, Exmark Human Resource Manager, said the company provides a free turkey to each employee.

“We order a few extra every year to gift to the pantry, but some employees will often donate their turkey too,” he said.

Each turkey weighs 12-16 pounds.

On Friday afternoon, Ashley’s Furniture made a donation of $6,700 to the pantry.

Stan Meyer, owner of Ashley’s Furniture, said their family has been blessed and are able to do this.

“I can’t imagine what it is like to be hungry,” he said. “It’s our great customers that allows us to do this. The Bible says it comes back seven times and we have evidence of that down to the dollar.

“We usually do a donation that coincides with our anniversary year, which is 52 years, but this year we did total sales with half going to the pantry and half from that time period going to area athletic booster clubs.”

Terry Doyle, Beatrice Community Food Pantry Board Member, said that not everyone does this kind of giving and it is sincerely appreciated.

“This year our usage has gone up rapidly and we need the funds,” he said. “We will be sure it is put to good use.”

Karen Mains, Food Pantry Coordinator, said that every donation is appreciated, but especially during the holiday season.

“We have consistently been serving more than double the number of people each month as we did last year,” she said. “I’m having a hard time keeping the pantry stocked.”

Mains said that in addition to the holiday meal ingredients, the pantry is in need of the staples like peanut butter and jelly, hamburger helper, pasta, ketchup, oil, and chili fixings.

She noted that every family who receives a turkey will also receive an aluminum pan, foil, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry jelly, a vegetable, and pumpkin pie ingredients.

“We are a USDA pantry so they also receive instructions on how to defrost the turkey and prepare it. The recipe for the pumpkin pie is also included.”

Prior to Covid-19, the Community Food Pantry did a food drive every November.

“It’s been effective to send out letters and emails. Monetary donations are welcomed and appreciated,” she said.

Mains said that she uses the funds to order from the Lincoln Food Pantry. They typically send a delivery truck to Beatrice 1-2 times a month or as needed.

“We never deny anyone food,” she said. “People call to schedule an appointment and can come to the pantry one time a month. They give us their list and we have it ready when they arrive.”

Mains said that Exmark and Ashley’s Furniture has always been supporters of the Beatrice Community Food Pantry and are appreciated.

“It just warms my heart,” she said.

Paddock School will be hosting a food drive on Tuesday and Exmark has also done a food drive that they will be delivering it in the coming week.