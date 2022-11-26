Beatrice Community Hospital evolves with the times

Bonnie Riekenberg has seen her fair share of changes at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

The hospital's Director of Surgical Services, Riekenberg has been with Beatrice Community Hospital for 39 years and has worked in two Beatrice Community Hospital Buildings.

She followed in her sister’s footsteps by getting into nursing as a career, and initially worked at the Lutheran Hospital where she worked on the surgical floor, gained OB experience and worked in the intensive care unit, among others. When that hospital closed, she went to BCH and got a job as a night house supervisor. She did that for over a year, then a job opened in the operating room, and she’s been with the department ever since.

“There are no two days that look the same,” Riekenberg said of her job. “It’s everchanging. Technology has changed so much. Beatrice Community Hospital has been fantastic in keeping up with technology changes for a small community hospital. We’re a small hospital, but yet we’re not. We service a lot of different specialty areas within the ER. Being able to keep our own community at our own facility is really a nice thing.”

Riekenberg said performing surgery used to mean making a large incision on a patient. That changed in the early 1990s, when laparoscopy was introduced at the hospital.

“When I first started doing surgical procedures, everything we did was an open incision,” she said. “We made a large incision whether we were doing a hernia, taking out a gallbladder, an appendectomy, wherever we were doing, it involved a large abdominal incision if it was in the abdomen.

“In 1992 a group of us went to Omaha to learn to do laparoscopic procedures, which was very new to Beatrice Community Hospital at that point in time. Then we didn’t have to do big incisions anymore, we were able to do laparoscopically.”

But reflecting on her career, Riekeberg said the biggest change she’s seen in her field came just last year.

Robots.

“Last December we started doing robotic surgery, which was the next step up from laparoscopic surgery,” she said. “It’s the same type of thing going on, except now you have a robot that the physician sets at remotely from the field and he manipulates these arms that have instrumentation inside of it. Those instruments are able to articulate the same way a wrist and your fingers are able to articulate. A laparoscopic instrument can only go back and forth.

“The robot, it’s just like they’re using their hands, but a very small, fine instrument. It’s very meticulous and precise. We’ve seen very positive responses and results from it. That’s been fantastic. It has been a really good program, and I was fortunate enough to be part of the implementation of that program.”

The robot is used in one of the hospital’s four operating rooms. Riekenberg said hospital officials couldn’t have had the foresight when designing the current hospital to know they would ever implement such technology, and are fortunate the rooms were built big enough to accommodate it.

Reflecting on her time at the previous hospital building in central Beatrice, Riekenberg said more space was a theme throughout the new building.

“To put a robot in one of those rooms would have been extremely difficult, but a robot was not even a thought when we moved over here,” she said. “Were we ever glad that we have the space to accommodate that. We really felt like we stepped into a new world. All of our instrumentation, all of our tables, all of our equipment in the rooms are identical now from room to room, whereas before we might have had a little bit different instrumentation. All of our equipment now is on work booms.”

She added that lighting is also the same throughout the current operating rooms, and the hospital is better equipped to sterilize instruments.

The current hospital has been in use since February 2012. It was constructed at 144,000 square feet at a cost of $45 million, and has since been added on to.

The hospital’s roots date back to the Mennonite Deaconess Home, which was state of the art when it was completed in 1911.

It served the community until 1976 when it was renamed Beatrice Community Hospital.