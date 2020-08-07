Beatrice Community Hospital offers COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gage County residents will have access to expanded COVID-19 testing following an announcement from Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

BCH has announced a partnership with the state of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing for eligible residents.

Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and, if eligible, receive a free test at the hospital.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release stated that Nebraskans have been asking for widespread access to testing.

The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides BCH with access to a pre-existing supply chain of testing that works, project management, and clinical expertise in collaboration with hospital staff to get the job done.

“Beatrice Community Hospital is proud to partner with the state of Nebraska to provide increased COVID-19 testing to our community,” Rick Haraldson, Beatrice Community Hospital CEO, said in a press release.

Eligible residents are asked to enter the BCH campus at 4800 Hospital Parkway from the north entrance off U.S. Highway 77.