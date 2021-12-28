Beatrice Community Hospital welcomes three new doctors

Three new doctors joined the staff of the Beatrice Community Hospital in the late summer and early fall: Hannah Painter, in family and internal medicine; Lindsey Kostal, a pediatrician, and Jamie Zillig Kielian, in family medicine at the Gage County Medical Clinic.

Eric Trusty, senior executive for clinic services, said the hospital was eager to hire and work alongside all three of them. Trusty said they all bring their own sets of unique gifts, but they also have one important and easily overlooked thing in common: they’re all Nebraska natives.

“They were easy recruits,” he said.

Though, the process of hiring a new doctor is always arduous, Trusty said.

“You’re looking at anywhere from one to three to five years as far as that recruitment process,” he said. “It’s identifying potential candidates. And within that, it’s building relationships with them.”

In Kostal’s position as pediatrician, the hospital had been searching for a replacement for around five years. Trusty said all three hires were replacements for retired doctors and don’t reflect a burgeoning hospital staff.

Trusty said for any healthcare provider, patient relationship should be a priority. He said their roots in Nebraska helps them form and foster those relationships.

“Having some ties to family that is somewhat close typically will keep them here longer,” he said. “We’re more apt to retain them, and they’re more apt to be part of the community.”

Two of the three, Zillig Kielian and Painter, during their residency, participated in a 2019 program which allows rotations through Beatrice and other small-town hospitals.

“The Combined Outstate Residency Experience is a joint program between UNMC Family Medicine residency, Lincoln Family Medicine residency and Nebraska Rural Training Tracks,” Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications, said in an email. “Each of the participating medical residents spends several weeks to a couple of months with Beatrice Community Hospital (and other hospitals) rotating between departments and clinics. This residency program gives the doctors experience working in smaller community hospitals, and allows hospitals to showcase their facility and employees.”

All three attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine for medical school and had known each other before coming to BCH.

Dr. Hannah Painter

Painter started her family medicine practice in August.

Originally from North Platte, Painter said she knows all about small-town Nebraska. That knowledge led her to buck the trend of brain drain, even after attending Dartmouth College for her undergraduate degree. She returned to UNMC for medical school and set out to work in a rural practice.

“I wanted to be a part of combatting that [brain drain],” Painter said. “People are just a little friendlier here. People want to know their neighbors. They want to know everyone in the town.”

Painter is in clinic four days a week from 8 to 5. She tends to deal with acute needs and sick visits, but her work varies.

“I never know what could be walking through the door,” she said.

Painter grew up on a farm and ranch. Early on, she fell in love with the science and care involved in raising Angus cows.

“I always loved caring for living things,” she said.

Her relationships with her small-town doctors also inspired her step toward medical school.

“In these small towns, the family medicine doctor stays their whole career, knows everyone, is that person people can go to at any age or stage of life,” she said. “That’s always the kind of doctor I wanted to be. It was to be someone who’s there for people in any time of need, good times and bad. The fact that I have that opportunity and that I’m doing it now is just crazy. It’s wonderful. And I feel really luck to be doing it here in Beatrice.”

Dr. Lindsey Kostal

Kostal started her practice as a BCH pediatrician in September.

Going into college, Kostal debated between working in medicine or interior design. Ultimately, her desire to help others weighed more heavily on her scale, so she took the long, uphill road of medical school.

Her love of children, born from years spent working in a daycare right down the street from where she grew up in Omaha, led her to specializing in child care.

“I’ve always loved kids,” she said. “Kids are so resilient. I’ve gone into lots of rooms that kids look awful, where you can tell they’re really sick, but a lot of times they’re still happy still. That blows my mind.”

Kostal said the lows of child care can be lower than other practices, but the highs can also be higher. Instead of lumbering through chronic pain with their patients, pediatricians focus more on preventative care, something Kostal said she enjoys.

Right now, she spends her days helping families and kids fight Respiratory Syncytial Virus and other illnesses common during flu season.

“It’s getting a lot busier,” she said.

Kostal, who did her residency in Kansas City, said she enjoys the stability of having family nearby. Her in-laws, the Kostals, have longstanding ties to the Odell community. She also said Beatrice’s sense of community helps make for better relationships.

“That was one thing about residency. There wasn’t a huge opportunity to build relationships with people because you change rotations every month,” she said. “Here, I feel like I’m starting to get to know my patients and building relationships with them. The more they know you, the more they trust you. Here they get to know you and trust you more.”

Dr. Jamie Zillig Kielian

Zillig Kielian started her practice in family medicine for BCH at the Gage County Medical Clinic in August.

Her work varies from day to day, but she usually sees patients in the morning from 8 to 11 and then later in the afternoon.

Zillig Kielian said her favorite aspect of family medicine is building relationships with her patients.

“I like getting to know patients,” she said. “You get to know them for more than for what their medical problem might be… There’s also a lot of variety in family medicine.”

Zillig Kielian grew up in Lincoln and gravitated to medicine during college.

“My passion for science and helping others led me to medicine,” she said.

She said it was never a question whether she was going to settle in Nebraska.

“We have family here,” she said. “We didn’t really consider going anywhere else.”

Zillig Kielian participated in a residency rotation that brought her to BCH for awhile. She said she greatly enjoyed that experience and became interested in staying for the long haul. She favors Beatrice’s smaller setup over hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln because she said she could more easily interface with patients.

“The patients are very involved and interested in their healthcare,” she said. “They’re very involved. They want to know what their problems are and why. It still has a smaller community feel. It’s more personal. You can provide better patient care if you build those relationships.”

