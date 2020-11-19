Beatrice community members react to city mask mandate

“If you have an office building and people are in their individual offices and the public can’t walk in, then that’s not a public place,” Lang said. “A public place would be a store, for example, where the public can walk in freely. A restaurant, a bar, city offices, those kind of things where the public is allowed to enter, then folks need to wear a mask when they do that, and the people in those facilities need to wear a mask when they’re dealing with them.”

Fred Heard, front desk staff Beatrice Mary Family YMCA, explained that how the mandate will work there is that masks are required when entering and walking the hallways of the building or using the gymnasium, but not required while swimming, doing an exercise class or in the wellness room.

When enacting the mandate, Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said that the purpose is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also enacting policies that would not hurt local business or the economy.

Ron Tegtmeier, owner of Legends of Nebraska in Indian Creek Mall, said that he’s all for anything that can help end the pandemic.