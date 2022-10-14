Beatrice Community Orchestra taking the stage Sunday

The Beatrice Community Orchestra will take the stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Hevelone Center.

The performance will be Jon Gruett’s first event as the new director.

Gruett has been an instructor at Southeast Community College for six years. He teaches in Beatrice and Lincoln, and plans to add Milford next semester. He also served as the Director of Music at Centenary Methodist Church in Beatrice for approximately 11 years.

“I became interested in the Beatrice Community Orchestra because I had worked on different levels with several of the players," he said. "They are just wonderful people and good to collaborate with. When you’re working with people in a volunteer position and they’re not reimbursed, personality and work ethic are very important. You have to be able to depend on them to show up."

Gruett graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1974. He’s been working and studying music throughout the United States throughout his life. He spent six years working in Germany, as well.

His wife, Kate Butler, worked at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in vocal music instruction for several years, bringing him back to Nebraska.

“I was also interested in doing more orchestral conducting," he said. "I’ve done a lot of musicals and choral conducting. I don’t know that people realize how exceptional it is for a town this size to have its own orchestra. Beatrice also has the community band and the harmonizers. That’s incredible."

The theme for the concert is Mozart and Friends. Gruett said several of the pieces would be familiar to most people. He is most excited about the Horn Concerto by Mozart.

“Mozart wrote several horn concertos, but this is his most tuneful piece and I thought it would be a good way to feature Daniel Worsham, our French Horn soloist,” said Gruett.

Worsham is a native of Wisconsin and plans to return in the near future to be closer to family.

He has been playing the French Horn for about 22 years.

“I actually wanted to play the trumpet or the saxophone, but the band teacher told me as a 5th grader that if I could play the horn, I would get scholarships,” Worsham said.

He attended the University of Minnesota and has been doing freelance work in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He went overseas and played for the Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra.

“That was a great experience, but I moved here and got married. We have three daughters,” Worsham said. “Everything I do is done to the glory of God. He’s the focus. This is just a unique experience and a good way to say farewell to the community.”

Tickets are $10 each and will be on sale at the door before the concert.