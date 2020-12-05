Beatrice community participates in altered Holiday Lighted Parade

The sixth annual Holiday Lighted Parade in Beatrice lit up downtown Saturday evening, and that's not just due to the floats this year. Due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, the parade floats this year were stationary, which allowed families to drive or walk along Fifth Street.

The Grinch directed traffic past brightly lit trucks from the Beatrice Street Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

The City's displays were comparatively dim, however, when met with Cousin Eddie's RV and the Griswold family car from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", which were topped with Santa's sleigh and a fully decorated Christmas tree, respectively.

The parade ended with Santa and Rudolph, who traded their sleigh for a classic car for the evening. The two received cards and heard gift requests.

For participants not done looking at decorations for the evening, volunteers handed out maps for the Holiday Lighted Cruise and contest, which highlighted several business and residential displays around town.

“So we’re still incorporating that fun activity that is a tradition for many,” Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Bruna said. “We felt it was important to somehow adapt and still offer that. We hope that this was a good compromise, given all of the restrictions. Santa still wanted to come to Beatrice on the 5th, so we are still hosting him.”

