Beatrice Community Preschool has been celebrating Week of the Young Child.

Beatrice Community Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said the preschool and home visit programs work with children and families to celebrate the importance of early childhood education.

“The Week of the Young Child is to recognize early childhood programs and services that families have available,” she said.

Timmerman noted statistics that make highlight the importance of early childhood education specific to Beatrice and the Sixpence program.

- 54% of parents did not graduate from high school compared to 38% statewide.

- 58% of the families are a single parent household.

- 100% of the families in the Sixpence program would qualify for free lunches.

- 89% of the parents have mental health issues compared to 42% statewide.

- 78% of the parents have substance abuse issues compared to 19% statewide.

- 22% of the parents are, or have been within the last year, incarcerated. 11% statewide.

- 33% have witnessed violence compared to 9% statewide.

- 33% of the children are in foster care.

In celebration of the Week of the Young Child each day has had a theme with activities taking place at school, in their homes or with the community.

Music Monday was celebrated with dancing and live music from the String Beans at Chautauqua Tabernacle. The band played children’s music and encouraged movement and participation from children and adults.

During Tasty Tuesday the children at the preschool made their own snack.

On Work Together Wednesday local agencies hosted a putt-putt golf hole and showcased their organization and the resources available to families. Approximately 12 community agencies participated.

“We had a great turnout of families that participated and were able to show all the great resources available in our community,” she said.

Cari Emerson of Hope Crisis Center said they have always wanted to be a community player.

“We want to get the word out about domestic violence and sexual assault,” she said. “We don’t specifically work with children and the abuse, but it is the families that we assist. It’s just nice to be a part of the community and have fun with the kids. This is a different part of our job.”

On Artsy Thursday the children painted murals on paper hung on the walls of the preschool. Since there is no school on Friday, Timmerman said Family Friday was a good way to end the week.

Sixpence Home Visitor Karen Husa said in an interview earlier in the day that she works with families in their homes with children birth to three.

“I get to spend time with families and play with kids,” she said. “It’s the best kind of work.”