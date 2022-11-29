Beatrice Community Preschool opens a diaper closet

The Beatrice Community Preschool and Sixpence began offering a diaper closet that is available to any family in Beatrice or surrounding area with a need.

Missy Timmerman, Program Coordinator, said when they started Sixpence a little over a year ago, they had a goal of doing a diaper closet.

“When I started this job, I wanted the Preschool to be a resource,” she said. “We really want this to be a collaboration of resources that is available to anyone in need.”

Timmerman said the diaper closet fits into the Beatrice Public Schools District Strategic Plan. The second strategy specific result statement states the need to “develop and implement a systematic approach to addressing student poverty.”

“I didn’t realize that there isn’t a program available that assisted with diapers," she said.

Timmerman said the free and reduced lunch rate at the preschool is approximately 70% which is higher than the district overall.

She said the purpose of the closet is to be able to help the community.

Karen Husa, Six Pence Home Visitor, said that anyone can access the closet by ringing the doorbell and filling out a short form at the preschool during regular hours.

“I had someone that stopped today that said they just needed an extra package for daycare,” she said. “Families can utilize the diaper closet as often as they need to and all sizes from newborn to pull-ups are available. There are also wipes, some formula and baby food.”

Husa said that some businesses, churches and organizations have pledged to help with a diaper drive.

“We had some generous monetary donations from the community,” Timmerman said. “Last week the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation donated 2,900 diapers and wipes.”

Sixpence works with families of children prior to birth to 3 with a home visitation program. The children are guaranteed enrollment in the preschool.

“That’s a big deal because we currently have a wait list of over 40 children,” Timmerman said.

The preschool serves 218 children currently with an additional classroom in the new Preschool and Elementary building scheduled to open in Fall 2024.

Sixpence offers “Circle of Security” parenting classes for anyone that is interested. A new class will begin in January.

For more information on the diaper closet, contact the Beatrice Community Preschool at 402-223-1585.