Beatrice community provides summer opportunities for kids

Temperature highs are expected to range from 88-92 degrees in Beatrice into next week, leaving children and families to find ways to beat the heat.

The splash pad at Sertoma Astro Park and Beatrice Big Blue Water Park both reopened in June, after an extended closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Board of Health meeting on June 18, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang noted that with outdoor facilities opening to 75% capacity under the latest Directed Health Measure, the Water Park will essentially return to normal, as their average attendance is below 600 people.

The splash pad also reopened with a new addition of a restroom facility, which cost roughly $50,000 to install.

The splash pad first opened last June and was in the works for more than a year prior. It features a variety of water activities for children to enjoy, including spraying nozzles and buckets that dump from above their heads.

Dallen and Nancy Johnsen took their first trip to the splash pad on Tuesday with their grandson, Carter.

Dallen called the splash pad “a wonderful facility.”