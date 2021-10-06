Beatrice completes fall Clean City event

The City of Beatrice’s three-day cleaning spree ended Wednesday, with over 1,000 households leaving large, heavy items outside to be collected.

Street and landfill superintendent Jason Moore said roughly 540 locations registered for Monday and 350 locations on Tuesday. He said the city Street Department anticipates that 1,200 locations will participate in total, which is average for the event.

Moore said Clean City was delayed to October this year due to the city taking on garbage collection services in April, and the street department having several projects over the spring and summer. He said the skies were darker when collecting items in the morning than they might be in the spring, and that the city will reevaluate when to have the next clean city event.

Moore said the program continues to be a good asset for the city. However, he said the misuse of Clean City week makes it hard to continue the program.

“We are unfortunately seeing a lot of garbage that people are placing out there. Boxes full of blankets and pillows and Christmas decorations, just household garbage set out in boxes and bags thinking that we’re going to pick it up...This is a large item pick up. It’s not to pick up people’s garbage that they just don’t want to take to the landfill. And we’re seeing a lot of that this year,” Moore said.

Acceptable items for collection include large appliances like stoves or refrigerators, furniture like couches or dressers, rolled carpets, lawnmowers with gas or oil drained, exercise equipment, and empty burn or trash barrels.

Unaccepted items include brush, logs, tree stumps, leaves, grass, tires, batteries, gas cans, propane tanks, paint, chemicals, oil, pesticides, lumber, drywall, shingles, concrete blocks, wood pallets, or any items that could fit in a Midwest Area Refuse Solutions trash can with the lid closed.

Moore said the street department takes pictures of the locations where items were left so they can explain why it was unaccepted.

The city’s website also states that the city Street Department will collect up to one truckload per residence, and that they reserve the right to refuse an item if it is not within the intent of the program, or is considered unreasonable.

Any items left on a curb after the scheduled collection day are considered unacceptable.

Moore said this year, there were also a number of residences that put items out without registering for the Clean City event.

In order to participate, each residence was to register their address prior to their scheduled collection day, then place acceptable items curbside of their street address by 6a.m. on that day.

“We can try and try and get as much information out there as possible, but we still need to have help from the public,” Moore said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.