Beatrice compost site to move departments

Beatrice’s compost site is going to be under a new department in 2021.
The site is currently a part of the Water Pollution Control department. On Wednesday, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer told the Board of Public Works department that the compost site will move under the landfill department.
“The gentleman who works at the compost site for the City of Beatrice is set to retire here soon,” Tempelmeyer said. “I believe right around the New Year is when he’s going to have his last day for the city. So we’ve been looking at what’s the most efficient way with that particular area.”
Tempelmeyer said both departments have very similar permits and equipment, and that the new hire for the compost site would also be able to work on landfill projects. He said once the compost site is no longer part of the WPC department, WPC will have to pay to dispose their sludge at the site.
“Probably the biggest change is you’ll see the WPC start paying for the disposal of their sludge, which is basically equal to the cost today that it costs them to have the compost site out there,” Tempelmeyer said. “They’ll just pay that to the landfill. The landfill will then take care of that…About $120,000 total is what it looks like the WPC pays for the compost site today, between wages, benefits, equipment and that kind of stuff. So we’ll look to set up a similar payment then from WPC to the landfill, moving forward.”
BPW members also discussed the update to the department’s safety manual.
Tempelmeyer said the new manual further outlines each department’s tools and safety procedures. He said each BPW employee has to read and sign that they will abide by the manual’s procedures.
“Before, maybe it just said ‘back out safely.’ Kind of lay out some additional steps of what that means. ‘Make sure you look in your mirror. Make sure you check around you, if you haven’t. Make sure there’s nobody else around you.’ Those type of things,” Tempelmeyer said.
Electric Superintendent Pat Feist noted that the manual has separate sections detailing procedures for each BPW department.
“It’s impressive to me, how much time and consideration and thought that they put into the discussion of safety among all of the departments…Updating the manual- I don’t know how often you should do it, but making sure that we’re focusing on that is a good thing,” board member Robert Moran said.
Tempelmeyer specified that the manual only involves BPW departments, not city departments.
“You get into the city, you start getting involved in police and fire, and they’re just different,” Tempelmeyer said. “I would certainly think public properties would be one that should follow this, because they’re both very similar to the utility side. Landfill, same way. Kind of just depends on where they fall with things. But that’s the only reason why it’s just BPW.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.