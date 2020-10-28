Beatrice compost site to move departments

Beatrice’s compost site is going to be under a new department in 2021.

The site is currently a part of the Water Pollution Control department. On Wednesday, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer told the Board of Public Works department that the compost site will move under the landfill department.

“The gentleman who works at the compost site for the City of Beatrice is set to retire here soon,” Tempelmeyer said. “I believe right around the New Year is when he’s going to have his last day for the city. So we’ve been looking at what’s the most efficient way with that particular area.”

Tempelmeyer said both departments have very similar permits and equipment, and that the new hire for the compost site would also be able to work on landfill projects. He said once the compost site is no longer part of the WPC department, WPC will have to pay to dispose their sludge at the site.