Beatrice council candidates participate in forum

Sabatka said he was a contractor on the Mercantile Building project, noting that the project was completed with the help of several grants.

“Do I believe that we should have a say? Yes, but maybe there’s a limit,” Sabatka said. “Do I think it’s necessary to tear down a building? Depends on where it stands structurally. If it’s not structurally sound, yes. But if it’s salvageable, then we could save it.”

Fralin said the council should play a big role in these projects, noting that dilapidated buildings are unsightly and embarrassing when bringing new people into Beatrice.

Rix and Barnard both said involvement should be on a case-by-case basis. Rix noted that the city should pay to demolish the building if it becomes a public safety issue, and Barnard noted that dilapidated buildings also affect adjoining building owners.

Cook said the council has to be involved.